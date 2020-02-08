A man has died following a shooting in Tucson

Police are asking the public for help in understanding the events leading up to a shooting Thursday night.

TUCSON, Ariz. — On July 30, a patrol officer found a car stopped on the roadway with a male victim lying next to it with obvious gunshot wounds, police said.

The officer performed first aid before the victim was transported to Banner University Medical Center, police said. He died on July 31 as a result of his injuries. Tucson Police Department identified the man as 27-year-old Victor Alfonso Duarte.

After looking over the evidence, detectives believe the shooting happened at the intersection of South Kino Parkway and East Tucson Marketplace Boulevard between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m., detectives said.

Tucson Police are asking anyone with information, or who saw Duarte's car prior to the time of the incident, to call 911 or 88-CRIME. The vehicle was described by officers as a 2003 gray, two-door Honda Accord.