Tucson police are asking public for help identifying homicide suspect

A shooting at Ten's Showclub at 5120 East Speedway Boulevard left one man dead. Detectives are looking for the suspect, police say.

TUCSON, Ariz — Tucson detectives are searching for a suspect in connection with a homicide in Midtown Tucson early Sunday morning.

Officers from the Operations Division Midtown were dispatched around 1 a.m. to the Ten's Showclub for a shooting. When they arrived, they located a man with signs of gunshot trauma, police said.

Officers rendered aid before Daniel Antonio Ortiz, 37, was transported to Banner University Medical Center. He died of his injuries after arriving, police said.

Detectives recovered surveillance video and interviewed witnesses. They learned the shooter entered the establishment and fired..

The suspect was wearing a gray beanie, surgical mask, a green striped polo shirt, sunglasses, gray sweatpants and blue latex gloves. He drove up in a vehicle that victims described as a late 1990s or early 2000s four-door sedan with a left tail light out, police said.

Ortiz was the only person struck in the shooting, police said.