Tucson parents arrested after deputies find nearly $1 million worth of fentanyl in car seat

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — A mom and dad were arrested in Yavapai County on Sunday after a K-9 deputy found 52,000 fentanyl pills hidden inside of a compartment in a child car seat, deputies say.



A Yavapai County deputy noticed a vehicle making unsafe lane changes on I-17 and conducted a traffic stop. Deputies said Roberto Guerrero, 27, was the driver and Ana Razo-Villela, 24, was in the passenger seat. Their three children, all under 6-years-old, were also in the car at the time.



Officials said the deputy noticed something suspicious and brought out their K-9, who then alerted the deputy of possible drugs inside of the vehicle. The deputy searched the vehicle and found roughly $1 million of fentanyl pills inside of a hidden compartment located in a child’s car seat.



“I’m grateful for the work our K9 deputy did on this stop. His thoroughness not only saved the lives of those who suffer from drug addiction, but his actions helped rescue three very young children from this dangerous environment,” said Sheriff David Rhodes



Officials said the children are now in Department of Children's Services custody and the suspects are charged with Transportation of Dangerous Drugs and Child Endangerment.