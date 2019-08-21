TUCSON, Arizona — An Arizona man has been convicted of fatally starving his 3-year-old son and putting the body into a toy box.

Jurors found 50-year-old Martin Barreras guilty of first-degree murder and child abuse Wednesday. He was acquitted of abandonment/concealment of a dead body.

Barreras is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 30.

His wife, Raquel Barreras, was convicted in May of first-degree murder and child abuse in the case. She was sentenced last month to life in prison.

Pima County prosecutors say the couple starved Roman Barreras and allowed no one to play, talk, or feed the boy.

They also say Raquel Barreras created a torture chamber.

The boy's skeletal remains were found in March 2014 in an old toy chest left behind after his family moved from their Tucson home.