Tucson High School counselor arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Tucson High School counselor is behind bars, accused of sexually abusing a student at the school.

The Tuscon Police Department said on May 3, detectives received a report of an inappropriate relationship between the counselor, 29-year-old Zobella Brazil Vinik, and a 15-year-old student.

Police said detectives conducted interviews and served multiple search warrants on various electronic devices and found probable cause to arrest Vinik.

Detectives notified staff at the school and police said on May 11, Vinik turned herself in to the police.

Vinik was charged with one count of sexual conduct with a minor and was booked into the Pima County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to call 911 or 88-CRIME anonymously.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000. Have a tip? Submit it on the Silent Witness tip form here.

