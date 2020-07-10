Tucson business owner arrested for alleged social security fraud

A Tucson plumbing company owner has been sentenced to time in prison and charged with restitution for providing false statements to social security.

TUCSON, Ariz — The US District Judge sentenced a Tucson business owner to six months in prison and ordered him to pay over $300,000 in restitution and a hefty fine for fraud against the Social Security Administration.

Kevin Cummings, 51, was sentenced to prison time and ordered to pay $305,371.20 plus a $200,000 fine for providing a false statement related to Social Security.

Michael Bailey, a US attorney said in a statement:

“Yet another example of someone trying to defraud the system, this time stealing benefits intended for the disabled. Thanks to our partners at the Social Security Office for putting the time and resources into investigating this matter.”

The SSA found that in 2003, Cummings began to collect disability. In 2005 and 2006, they found that he was receiving employment benefits as well as disability.

Cummings admitted that he had one of his employees make false representations concerning his employment status. Between 2005 and 2014, Cummings cost the SSA $305,371.20 in falsified disability.

