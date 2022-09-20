Man pleads guilty to assaulting federal officer near Arizona border

Cesar Alejandro Avendano-Soto, 21, pleaded guilty to an assault that took place in March of 2020.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TUCSON, Ariz. — A 21-year-old man from Mexico has pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal agent at a port of entry into the country, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of Arizona.

On March 24, 2020, Cesar Alejandro Avendano-Soto got into a physical altercation with a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer at the DeConcini Port of Entry just south of Nogales.

During the struggle, Avenando-Soto "intentionally threw the officer to the ground resulting in physical injury," the Attorney's Office said.

The Attorney's Office did not specify the nature of the injury, or provide details on the circumstances that led up to the assault.

After two years, Avenando-Soto pleaded guilty to one count of assault on a federal officer resulting in bodily injury on Sept. 16. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2023.

A conviction for this crime carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, and/or a fine of up to $250,000.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Up to Speed