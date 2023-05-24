Co-conspirator of Tucson Amtrak shooter pleads guilty

Devonte Okeith Mathis pleaded guilty to multiple charges in connection to a 2021 shooting at an Amtrak station in Tucson.

TUCSON, Ariz. — A 24-year-old Texas man pleaded guilty to multiple charges Thursday in connection to a shooting incident at a Tucson Amtrak station in 2021.

Devonte Okeith Mathis, 24, pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Using and Carrying a Firearm During and In Relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime, and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.

On Oct. 4, 2021, Mathis and his co-conspirator were on an Amtrak train in Tucson when the person Mathis was traveling with shot and killed Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Michael Garbo aboard the train.

A second DEA agent and DEA Task Force Officer were shot and injured during the incident. The person who shot the agents died at the scene.

“Yesterday was an important step in securing justice on behalf of a federal law enforcement agent,” said United States Attorney Gary Restaino. “We await the sentencing in this matter. In the meantime, we celebrate Michael Garbo’s life of service, we mourn with his family and his colleagues at the Drug Enforcement Administration, and we remember his end of watch on October 4, 2021.”

A conviction for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana carries a maximum penalty of a term of imprisonment of up to five years, a fine of up to $250,000, or both. A conviction for Using and Carrying a Firearm During and In Relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime carries a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of five years, to run consecutive to all other counts, a fine of up to $250,000, or both.

Sentencing is set for May 24, 2023.

