Tuba City man sentenced to life in prison for murder

Tsosie was previously convicted by a jury of of arson, first-degree felony murder, and second-degree murder.

PHOENIX — A Tuba City man is going to spend the rest of his life in prison, officials said.

Vincent Roy Tsosie, 28, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Susan M. Brnovich to concurrent life sentences.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Arizona, Tsosie entered a Tuba City home in November 2019 and tried to assault one of the residents. He then reportedly set the home on fire.

Officials said the homeowner awoke as the fire took over the home, but couldn't find his way out of the flames and died.

