Woman killed, man injured in west Phoenix shooting

Police said the shooting happened near 32nd and Vogel avenues early Sunday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A woman has died and a man is in the hospital after they were shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in west Phoenix early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

According to police, the suspect in the shooting has not been arrested.

The Phoenix Police Department said the shooting happened near 32nd and Vogel avenues.

Police identified the woman who was killed in the shooting as Alyssa Leonard, 29.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Leonard and a man on the ground with gunshot wounds.

Police said the man told officers he and Leonard had been followed into the apartment complex by a passenger car that had been tailgating them as they drove.

According to police, the man told officers that Leonard, a passenger in the car, got out of the vehicle. At that time, the occupant of the other vehicle began shooting at them and the two were hit, according to police

Police said both were rushed to the hospital where Leonard later died. The man was stabilized and remains in the hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness if they wish to remain anonymous.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Up to Speed