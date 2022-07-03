What really happened during the Pam Hupp case

The NBC miniseries "The Thing About Pam" is set to debut Tuesday night on 5 On Your Side. It's based on a St. Louis-area case.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — Books have been written. A series of Dateline episodes have aired and more are to come. And now, Tuesday night, a miniseries called "The Thing About Pam," will debut on NBC about the Pam Hupp case.

So what really happened?

Here is a summary of the saga, which began Dec. 27, 2011 in Troy, Missouri, about 55 miles northwest of downtown St. Louis.

Faria murder case

That night, Russ Faria came home to a gruesome scene. His wife, Betsy Faria, was dead. A knife was still protruding from her neck. She had been stabbed 55 times.

He called 911 and told dispatchers he believed his wife, who was terminally ill with cancer, had killed herself.

Then Lincoln County prosecutor Leah Askey, now Leah Chaney, charged him with his wife’s murder.

She enlisted the Missouri Attorney General’s Office to assist with the prosecution as she was a newly elected prosecutor. The Major Case Squad – which is a conglomeration of homicide detectives from across the area – also assisted with the investigation as did the St. Charles County crime lab.

Attorney Joel Schwartz represented Russ Faria at trial, telling jurors his client had four alibis to confirm he was with them at the likely time of his wife’s murder. He offered proof of his client’s whereabouts with receipts showing his client had stopped at least two places that night while visiting friends.

Pam Hupp was friends with Betsy and was the last person to see her alive and became the sole beneficiary of Faria’s $150,000 life insurance policy just days before she was killed.

During Russ Faria's trial, the judge limited Schwartz’s questioning of Hupp, who testified that she put $100,000 of the $150,000 in a trust fund for Betsy Faria’s daughters, Mariah and Leah Day, and her mother.

They never got the money.

Faria was convicted of his wife’s murder in November 2013 and sentenced to life in prison. But Schwartz did not stop trying to prove his client's innocence.

Conviction overturned

Ultimately, Schwartz went before the Missouri Court of Appeals and got a new trial before a judge – not a jury.

To win that new trial, a judge determined that the evidence about Hupp was new to Faria, that the defense could not have discovered it before the first trial and that it could have swayed jurors.

The judge ruled in Faria’s favor, and his conviction was overturned. He was released after spending three years in prison.

Another deadly turn

The Pam Hupp story took another deadly turn months after Faria's release in August 2016.

Hupp lured a man named Louis Gumpenberger, who had suffered a traumatic brain injury that left him with some developmental delays, to her home by posing as a producer for Dateline who needed someone to help her with a scene.

She then shot Gumpenberger to death and claimed Russ Faria sent Gumpenberger to kidnap her.

St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar charged her with the murder and announced he would seek the death penalty.

Police then reopened an investigation into the death of Hupp’s mother, Shirley Neumann. She died after falling off a balcony at a retirement home in 2013. Hupp was the last person to see her mother alive.

Police have not been able to determine whether Neumann was murdered.

In June 2019, Hupp was facing trial in Gumpenberger’s murder. Hupp entered an Alford plea, which means she admitted prosecutors had enough evidence to convict her of Gumpenberger’s murder, but she did not plead guilty. Lohmar then agreed to take the death penalty off the table in exchange for a life sentence.

In March 2020, Russ Faria settled a lawsuit he filed against the Lincoln County prosecutor and police for $2 million.

Pam Hupp charged

In July 2021, Lincoln County Prosecutor Mike Wood charged Hupp with Betsy Faria’s murder, accusing her of framing Russ Faria for the crime.

Charging documents state the day of her death, Betsy Faria had chemotherapy treatment. She was at her mother’s house playing board games with friends when Hupp showed up and insisted on driving Betsy home, court records recount.

Hupp drove Betsy home, making her the last person to see her alive.

Prosecutors said Hupp waited until her friend was weak and lethargic from a chemotherapy treatment before she began stabbing her repeatedly as she lay on a couch under a blanket. Then, she dipped the victim's socks in her own blood and spread it around the house to make it look like her husband killed her in a domestic assault, according to court documents charging Hupp with the 2011 murder.

In announcing the murder charge, the prosecutor announced he would investigate whether there was any prosecutorial misconduct on the part of his predecessor, Leah Chaney, or the police who investigated the original case.

In an exclusive interview with 5 On Your Side, Chaney maintained her conduct during the prosecution of Russ Faria was “above board” and denied any wrongdoing. She said she never considered Hupp as a suspect because she didn't believe Hupp was physically capable of inflicting the level of stab wounds Betsy Faria suffered. She said she won a conviction against Russ Faria because the evidence police gave her all pointed to him.

She has not been charged with any misconduct.

'The Thing About Pam'

‘The Thing About Pam’ is a miniseries airing at 9 p.m. CST beginning Tuesday, March 8 on NBC.