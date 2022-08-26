Sentencing for man who stabbed his ex-wife in the face postponed after he attempts assault on officer

After waiting four years, just hours before Sara Pitcher's ex-husband was set to be sentenced for attempting to kill her, the hearing was postponed.

PHOENIX — A Valley woman who was nearly killed by her ex-husband was ready to finally see justice Friday. But his sentencing hearing was canceled just hours before it was scheduled after officials say he tried to assault an officer.

Sara Pitcher, the woman who survived the attack, was on her way to court when she found out it would be moved to Tuesday. Several of her friends and family from all over the state had come to town to support her and attend the hearing.

“It was heartbreaking because I'm ready for it to be over," Pitcher said. "It's been a long four years."

Almost four years ago, Pitcher was nearly killed by Shawn Spink, her ex-husband.

After coming from Indiana, Spink stalked Pitcher and then attacked her in her north Phoenix home. He zip-tied her wrists, sexually assaulted her, suffocated her and stabbed her in the face.

She survived and ultimately Spink was found guilty on a number of charges including attempted first-degree murder.

Friday was supposed to be the day Spink was sentenced.

However, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, early Friday morning, Spink attempted to assault an officer at the Lower Buckeye Jail. Due to that incident, Spink was not transported to court.

The hearing is now scheduled for Tuesday, August 30th, at 11 a.m.

Pitcher hopes this attempted attack will help her case and lead to the harshest sentence possible.

“I would like to not have to worry about anything for the rest of my life," Pitcher said. "The second scariest day of my life will be the day that he gets out.”

Pitcher is organizing a domestic violence awareness walk on October 15th at 8 a.m. at Prospector Park in Apache Junction.

