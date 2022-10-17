19 years ago, a Scottsdale couple was murdered during a camping trip. Police still looking for the killer

Police are offering a $10,000 reward for info that can help identify the suspect who killed a young Scottsdale couple during a camping trip in 2003.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Monday marks the 19th anniversary when a young couple left their home in Scottsdale to go on a camping trip that neither of them would survive.

Brandon Rumbaugh, 20, and Lisa Gurrieri, 19, were found dead in the back of a pickup truck after they failed to return from an overnight camping trip near Bumble Bee, a small town near the Bradshaw Mountains in Yavapai County.

Rumbaugh and Gurrieri were discovered lying inside sleeping bags, each with gunshot wounds to the head, according to the Daily Courier.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is still attempting to solve the crime nearly two decades later and asks the public to report any relevant information.

Rumbaugh and Gurrieri had reportedly made a romantic trip to go stargazing on Oct. 17 to commemorate their one-year anniversary, according to old media reports.

The couple's 2000 white Ford F-150 pick was later found in a dirt parking area off of Bumble Bee Road, a short distance from Interstate 17.

A video camera the couple had taken was not found where their bodies were discovered. Investigators recovered a broken disposable camera at the scene that still had some photographs intact, YCSO said.

One photo depicted the couple sitting in the back of a truck. Another photo captured a light fixture positioned inside of a building that YCSO is still trying to locate.

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-932-3232 or online at this website.

