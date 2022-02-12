Reward increased in 2010 unsolved murder of two Phoenix roommates

Nicole Glass and Melissa Mason, who was pregnant, were strangled to death in 2010. Their families aren't giving up on their search for their killer.

PHOENIX — Time doesn't heal all wounds.

“I loved her with my whole heart," Rachel said. “She was outgoing and just had everything going for her. Taken away in a minute.”

Making matters worse, the killer responsible has never been caught. A suspect has never been identified. Police said they still have no leads.

“There'll never be closure," Rachel said. “I will never stop until I have justice for my daughter.”

Between December 2 and December 3, 2010, tragedy struck. Someone strangled both Nicole and Melissa inside their home near 42nd Street and Cambridge Avenue and killed them. They were both 27 years old.

Police said they recovered a significant amount of evidence and tested DNA from the horrific scene but have yet to receive positive results.

“We're reaching out to the community still, again, twelve years later, to try to drum up any kind of tips that might be able to lead us to gather a little bit more information on who is responsible," said Sgt. Brian Bower with the Phoenix Police Department.

Despite the time that has passed, there are still more questions than answers. The suspect, as well as the motive, are still unknown.

Police said they had not identified any witnesses, so they are asking the public to come forward if they saw or heard anything.

To remind the public about the tragic killings, a billboard has been put up at 7th Street and Lincoln Drive of Melissa and Nicole with information about the case.

Now, the reward for information is increased to $13,000.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Silent Witness by calling 480-WITNESS.

“If you know something, say something step up, and do the right thing. We need help," Rachel said.

