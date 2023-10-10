Chad Daybell appears before Idaho judge for discussion on cameras in the courtroom ahead of 2024 death penalty trial

Prosecutors stated they do not want to see cameras in the courtroom, but Chad Daybell wants them to be allowed, according to his attorney.

PHOENIX — Attorneys on both sides are gearing up for Chad Daybell's 2024 trial.

His wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, was convicted of killing her kids Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow earlier this year and sentenced to life in prison in Idaho.

Chad Daybell is also facing murder charges in the death of Tylee and JJ, along with his first wife Tammy Daybell.

Tylee, JJ and their mother Lori used to live in the Valley.

In a hearing Tuesday, the judge went over trial logistics and scheduled a hearing next month to discuss whether cameras will be allowed in the courtroom.

Chad Daybell’s trial is scheduled to start in April 2024. He’s facing the death penalty.

Meanwhile, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is in the process of extraditing Lori Vallow Daybell back to Arizona so she can face conspiracy charges out of Gilbert and Chandler. They hope to have her in Arizona custody by the end of this year.

Watch

More coverage from the Vallow-Daybell case.

