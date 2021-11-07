Human remains discovered in Buckeye during search for Daniel Robinson

The search party was adamant that the bones are not Daniel's, but a medical examiner report will provide a conclusive answer.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Human remains were discovered on Saturday by a search party looking for Daniel Robinson.

Leg bones were located along Sun Valley Parkway by the party led by Robinson's father. The group is adamant that the bones are not Daniel's, but a medical examiner report will provide a conclusive answer.

The search party vowed to continue looking for Daniel in the meantime. It's not the first time human bones were discovered during the investigation.

A human skull was found in the search area in late July, but it turned out to be unrelated.

A police report released earlier this month revealed that the 24-year-old geologist, who disappeared in June after leaving a worksite in Buckeye, may have sped up his vehicle right before crashing into a ravine.

The Buckeye Police Department released the findings of an analysis it conducted on Robinson's Jeep after it was found abandoned on July 19.

No trace of Daniel has been found since.

A private investigator hired by Robinson's family previously told 12 News it's "not normal" to see that many ignition cycles on a car after a collision.

Buckeye police have ruled out any suspicious circumstances to Robinson's disappearance despite his family's differing claims.

Since Robinson was reported missing, his family and volunteers have been searching the desert areas around Buckeye for any trace of his whereabouts.

The family has a website where people can sign up to help find Robinson.

Anyone with information about the case can call Buckeye police at 623-349-6411.

Saturday, November 6, my weekly searches for my son Geologist Daniel Robinson has again uncovered human remains out in the desert of Buckeye, AZ, hopefully bringing some closure to another grieving family. The human remains is not Daniel. I will continue my searches for my son. pic.twitter.com/sDlFFOEe48 — Please Help Find Daniel (@PleaseHelpFind4) November 7, 2021

Where is Daniel Robinson?