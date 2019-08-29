PHOENIX — Troopers seized more than $4.5 million worth of drugs after inspecting two different cars in one day in northeast Arizona earlier this month.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a Wednesday press release that troopers arrested two commercial truck drivers and a passenger during the two vehicle inspections on Interstate 40 near Holbrook on Aug. 11.

The first traffic stop occurred around 8:30 a.m. on I-40 eastbound eight miles northeast of Holbrook.

A trooper found 376 pounds of cocaine, 40 pounds of methamphetamine and two firearms. A 2011 Dodge 3500 truck and more than $4,400 were also seized.

The driver and passenger in that vehicle, 48-year-old Vincent M. Rowe and 19-year-old Vincent M. Rowe Jr., were booked into the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Jail on numerous charges, including possessing and transporting narcotic and dangerous drugs for sale.

The second traffic stop occurred less than 12 hours later, around 6:30 p.m. on I-40 eastbound four miles west of Holbrook.

A K9 alerted troopers, who found more than 11 pounds of cocaine.

The driver, 42-year-old Damiano Oando Rowe, was booked into the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Jail on charges of possessing and transporting a narcotic drug for sale.

All of the suspects were from California.