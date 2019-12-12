PHOENIX — A DPS Trooper shot on the job five years ago will face the man accused of pulling the trigger. Trooper James Casey is expected to testify Thursday in the trial of Ramon Bueno in Superior Court.

Days ago, Trooper Casey took to Twitter sharing his emotions ahead of Thursday's hearing.

"I've waited five years for this day to get here. To say nerves are beginning to set in is a huge understatement," Casey wrote. "Wish me the best. We'll chat after the trial."

Investigators say Ramon Bueno shot Trooper Casey during a traffic stop near I-17 and McDowell Road back in 2014. Trooper Casey went through more than 12 surgeries after the shooting. He has since recovered, rejoined the force and then retired last year.

As for Bueno, he's charged with 12 counts, including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and drive-by shooting in connection with the shooting of a DPS trooper.

The trial is scheduled to continue Thursday. Stay with 12 News for the latest on the hearing.