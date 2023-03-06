PD: Triple shooting in Phoenix leaves 2 dead

Police said that the shooting happened near 29th Avenue and Bell Road early Saturday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Two people are dead and a third is in the hospital Saturday morning following a deadly triple shooting overnight, Phoenix police said.

Officers near 29th Avenue and Bell Road reportedly heard multiple gunshots around 3:15 a.m. When they arrived on the scene they found three people, two women and a man, all with gunshot wounds.

First responders pronounced the man and one of the women dead on the scene. The other woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

At this time, officials have not released the identities of the deceased.

Detectives are working to learn more about what led up to the shooting, and police say that the area will be closed for some time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.