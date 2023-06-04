Police investigating triple shooting in Glendale

The shooting happened near 51st and Northern avenues, according to police

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Three people in Glendale are in the hospital fighting for their lives after a triple shooting Sunday, according to authorities.

The Glendale Police Department said the suspect left the scene after the shootings and police are searching for the individual.

The shooting happened near 51st and Northern avenues before 2:30 p.m. police said.

All three adult victims were rushed to the hospital with serious and life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

