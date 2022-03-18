Trio convicted for stealing over 70 ceiling fans across Arizona

The three defendants have pleaded guilty to stealing $28,000 worth of ceiling fans and selling them on Facebook Marketplace.

PHOENIX — Three Arizona men have pleaded guilty to partaking in a scheme that involved stealing dozens of ceiling fans across the state and reselling them online.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office said Micah Allen Pierce, 35, Jesse Raul Henderson, 31, and Clint Anthony Anaya, 39, have all been recently convicted of operating a retail scheme in Maricopa, Pima, and Pinal counties.

The defendants stole up to 70 ceiling fans from home improvement stores and sold them for a cheaper price on Facebook Marketplace. The total value of the merchandise they stole was worth $28,000, the AG's office said.

Local authorities began investigating the trio after a store security officer identified Pierce from his Facebook account.

Pierce pleaded guilty to one count of fraud and faces a maximum prison sentence of 3.75 years when he's sentenced on April 14. Pierce was additionally convicted of manipulating barcode stickers at Walmart, the AG's office said.

Henderson pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking property and faces up to 10 years in prison after he's sentenced on March 30.

Anaya was sentenced last month to half a year in the Arizona Department of Corrections and will spend five years on probation following his release.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Get to know 12 News

At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

At 12 News, It’s a Matter of Facts. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We advocate for our neighbors, affect positive change, and connect our broader community to solutions.

12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.