More than 48,000 fentanyl pills recovered during traffic stop near Winslow

The Navajo County Sheriff's Office announced the pills were recovered by authorities during a stop on Oct. 25, 2022.

WINSLOW, Ariz. — Two people have been arrested on felony drug charges after a traffic stop this month near Winslow.

Lucia Rodriguez-Corrales, 33, and Marisol Ceniceros, 31, were pulled over on Oct. 25 by officers from the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit. The stop reportedly occurred near exit 253 on Interstate 40.

During the stop, officials said a police K-9 alerted after walking around the vehicle. An additional search of the vehicle uncovered more than 48,000 M-30 fentanyl pills. The drugs hold a reported street value of $1,215,000.

There were around 500 rainbow-colored pills, a recent trend seen across the country amongst dealers. This is the first time authorities have seen them in Navajo County.

Those are not Skittles Holbrook, AZ: On October 25, 2022, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit... Posted by Navajo County Sheriff's Office on Friday, October 28, 2022

Rodriguez-Corrales and Ceniceros were booked for transportation of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, and possession of a narcotic drug. Both women are being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond.

