Police say 87 pounds of meth were found during traffic violation stop.

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — A Pima man was arrested and booked on Aug. 13 for drug charges following a traffic violation stop.

Jorge Tellez, 30, was stopped on I-19 near Irvington Road by Pima County Sheriff's deputies. Police say a search was conducted and 87 pounds of methamphetamines were found.

The drugs were estimated to have a street value of over $600,000.