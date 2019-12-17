Four people were indicted on several different charges after they allegedly stole toys from the Toys for Tots Foundation in Tucson, according to the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

According to the AG's Office, Lloyd Jorgenson allegedly stole at least 42 military-style footlockers filled with toy cars of the more than 100 donated by the estate of James Robert Evans.

The collection donated by Evans' estate had to be stored in multiple storage unites across Cochise County because it was so large, according to a release from the AG's Office.

Jorgenson is accused of stealing the lockers filled with thousands of toy cars from a storage unit in Hereford around May 2017. Between May 2017 and January 2019, the AG's Office says Jorgenson worked with Gustavo Chavez, Melinda Stewart and Paul Joseph Lambert to transport and sell the stolen property.

All four involved in the alleged theft and selling of stolen property have since been indicted.

Jorgenson is charged with burglary, theft in excess of $25,000, trafficking in stolen property, illegally conducting an enterprise and conspiracy.

Chavez is charged with theft in excess of $25,000, illegally conducting an enterprise and conspiracy.

Stewart pleaded guilty to theft and is scheduled to be sentenced on December 19.

The charges were dismissed against Lambert following his death earlier this year, according to the release.

According to the AG's Office, The FBI has recovered 42 footlockers and their contents, but additional stolen footlockers may not have been recovered.

Anyone who may have information regarding this case should contact the FBI contact 623-466-1999 or tips.fbi.gov.