Tolleson high school students robbed while walking home, police say

The student victims involved were not injured, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLLESON, Ariz. — A 17-year-old has been arrested after allegedly robbing two Tolleson Union High School students while they were walking home Monday, the Tolleson Police Department said.

Police were called around 3:15 p.m. to the area of 96th Avenue and Pierce Street where the two male students said a gold-colored Altima with no license plate pulled up to them, brandished a revolver, and demanded their necklaces, shoes and wallets before fleeing the area in the vehicle.

The suspects were described as three young Hispanic males, police said.

A debit card from one of the students was used at a store a short time after the incident, police said. Officers were able to respond to the store to obtain information on the suspects.

Police said one of those suspects was taken into custody Tuesday but did not release additional details.

The student victims involved were not injured, police said.

A letter was sent home to parents from the school's principal notifying them of the incident.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.