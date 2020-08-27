Tohono O’odham officer killed while trying to arrest suspect

A suspect in the shooting is in custody, according to the FBI.

WHY, Ariz. — An officer was killed Thursday morning while Tohono O’odham Reservation police were trying to arrest a suspect, the FBI says.

The U.S. Border Patrol says agents were called in to assist tribal police around 9 a.m. after the incident near Desert Diamond Why Casino on the Tohono O’odham Nation.

Tohono O’odham Police say they got reports of an armed driver acting erratically in the area and attempted to arrest him, and that’s when police say the officer was seriously injured.

The officer was airlifted to a Phoenix hospital where he later died. He has not been identified.

The suspect, only identified as a man, was arrested by Border Patrol agents after a pursuit. Authorities say he was injured during the incident and taken to a hospital.



Tohono O’odham Nation Chairman Ned Norris, Jr. said “This is a sad day for the Tohono O’odham Nation, and our hearts go out to the family and friends of this fine officer who gave his life in the line of duty. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

The FBI is assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.