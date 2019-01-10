The Phoenix Police Department is searching for a suspect who may be responsible for damaging cars in a Phoenix neighborhood overnight.

According to police, officers responded to the area near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road early Monday morning after someone reported seeing a suspect slashing her vehicle's tires.

Police said while officers were investigating the first report, more reports came in from that same neighborhood regarding tires being slashed.

According to police, the tires of at least 60 vehicles were slashed in that neighborhood.

The suspect is described as man in his early 20s with a thin build. He was seen wearing a white shirt and pants.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Phoenix Police Crime Stop at 602-262-6151. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 480-WITNESS (948-6377) OR 480-TESTIGO For Spanish speaking.