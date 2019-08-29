Editor's note: The above video aired Aug. 28.

PHOENIX - Blane and Susan Barksdale are on the run after their escape from a private security service that was delivering them from New York to a Tucson jail.

The couple was last seen in northeastern Arizona. Pima County officials said Wednesday they've now suspended that security service.

Authorities say there are no major leads still, but the U.S. Marshals has released new photographs of the couple.

The Barksdales

Blane Barksdale

56 years old, 6-foot-5, 260 pounds. He served seven years in an Arizona prison on drug and theft offenses. He was released in the early 90s. He had a long disciplinary record in prison and was affiliated with the Aryan Brotherhood.

Susan Barksdale

59 years old, 5-foot-7, 125 pounds. She has no apparent criminal record but is reported to be proficient with firearms. Documents show she and Blane Barksdale own a Tucson woodworking business.

The Barksdales at San Juan County Jail shortly before prison transport where they overpowered security officers and escaped.

U.S. Marshals

April 16

The Barksdales' life on the lam began after 72-year-old Frank Bligh was reported missing on April 16. Bligh's Home mysteriously caught fire and exploded -- his body never found.

April 24

Eight days later on April 24, Blane Barksdale's nephew, Brent Mallard, was arrested on arson charges connected to the fire and explosion. And a month after that May 24 in Henrietta, New York, outside Rochester, U.S. Marshals captured the fugitive Barksdales on murder charges.

August 26

That brings us to Monday in the southeastern Utah community of Blanding the Barksdales overpowered two security guards delivering them from New York to face justice in Tucson. They took a van. In nearby Saint Johns, Arizona they abandoned that van.

But in the hamlet of Vernon, Arizona, 20 miles east of Show Low they were able to obtain a red GMC Sierra pickup truck with Arizona license plate 127XTY. The vehicle's description popped up on overhead freeway signs.

Red GMC Sierra the suspects may be driving with Arizona plate 127XTY

U.S. Marshals

August 28

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 per fugitive for information leading to their arrest.

If you know anything about where the Barksdales may be, call the FBI Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324). You can also call 88-Crime or 911.

August 31

The U.S. Marshals released new photographs of the Barksdales shortly before they escaped during transport and of the red truck they may be driving.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Susan Barksdale faked a medical emergency while riding in a prison transport van in Utah Monday. The couple overpowered the two guards, tied them up and put them in the back of the van with a third uninvolved prisoner.

Once the group arrived outside of St. Johns, Arizona, the couple switched to a friend's red GMC Sierra pickup.

