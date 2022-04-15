Video: Woman turns to TikTok after suspects kick down front door and break in

The video has racked up more than 2 million views. She hopes someone from social media recognizes the pair before it happens to someone else.

PHOENIX — Doorbell camera shows a suspect kicking down the front door of a Phoenix home. Then, he and a female suspect run inside.

The footage has since racked up more than two million views on TikTok as the suspects still remain on the run.

“It does make me feel violated," said Yvette Guerra, who owns the home with her husband.

Guerra was at work when the break-in happened on April 8. She's a fifth-grade teacher at an elementary school where she doesn't pay much attention to her phone.

When she did look at it, she saw several doorbell camera notifications.

The videos showed a truck backed into their driveway and a woman walking up to the front door. She stays for a few moments before returning to the truck. Moments later, a man walks up and pushes against the front door. He goes back to the truck.

The man then returns and forcefully kicks the door three times before knocking it open.

“So then I went back to the camera and the app and next thing I know I see the guy kicking the door," Guerra said. "So I ran away from my classroom. I literally just ran out."

Guerra's teacher's assistant took over as she called 911. Her top concern was her dog who was home.

“What are they gonna take the TV? Jewelry? Material things are replaceable but my dog is not," Guerra said.

The video shows Guerra's home alarm sounding off 20 seconds after the break-in. The suspects were scared off and ran out empty-handed.

“Thankfully the alarm really, really helped," Guerra said.

It's unsettling for Guerra knowing the two suspects are still out there so she shared her doorbell video to TikTok. She hopes someone recognizes the pair before it happens to someone else.

“Me posting the video was more like find these people because I don’t want this to happen to a family," Guerra said.

