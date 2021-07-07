Two people dead, one person injured after shooting at Mesa apartment

Police found all three victims shot in an apartment in Mesa on Tuesday night.

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and one person injured on Tuesday.

Officers responded to a shooting near Broadway Road and 24th Street in Mesa Tuesday night, officials said.

When officers arrived, they found three people shot in an apartment. All three victims were taken to a hospital where two of them were pronounced dead, police said.

The third victim was listed in stable condition. The identities of the victims were not immediately released. Officials are still investigating the incident.

