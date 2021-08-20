Three dead, teen injured after early-morning shooting in Phoenix

The shooting took place near the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

PHOENIX — Officers confirmed that three people are dead and a teen has been taken to the hospital after an early morning shooting in Phoenix on Friday, the city's police department said.

The shooting happened near the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road, the department's public information officer said. Initial investigations into the shooting found that two groups met up for a "business transaction" before the shooting.

Police have arrested who they believe to be the suspect of the shooting, officers said. There has been no further information regarding the suspect's identity.



