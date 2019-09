CHANDLER, Ariz — Police are looking for a 2001-2006 model year gray or silver Lexus with passenger side damage after it struck three bicyclists this morning and drove away.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. near Riggs Road & Black Hills Way. The three bicyclists were all hurt but none suffered life threatening injuries, police said.

The vehicle is also missing a side-view mirror after the crash.