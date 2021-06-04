Police investigating scene after 3 adults shot in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Three adults are at a local hospital being treated for gunshot wounds after an early morning shooting, the Phoenix Police Department said.
Police were called to the scene near West Jefferson Street & South 12th Avenue to reports of shots fired just before 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers said.
No information has been given by the department regarding the status of the victims or whether a suspect has been identified.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Tune into 12 News for the latest information.