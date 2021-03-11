'This is death': Scottsdale police seizes $9M worth of fentanyl pills

A drug bust operation across the Valley netted nearly 1.7 million fentanyl pills, police said Thursday.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale Police Department announced Thursday its officers and law enforcement partners have recently seized $9 million worth of fentanyl pills.

Police Chief Jeff Walther said a multi-agency investigation has resulted in the collection of nearly 1.7 million pills from residences and storage facilities across the Valley.

The amount of drugs seized is enough to potentially kill 700,000 people, law enforcement officials said.

"This is not a recreational drug," Walther said. "This is death."

These types of powerful drugs are "flowing like a river" into Arizona, Walther added, and are having a "destabilizing" effect on the community.

Law enforcement officials did not disclose the names of any suspects that have been arrested in connection to the drug seizures.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Arizona Attorney General's Office were involved in the Valley-wide investigation.

