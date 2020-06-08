30 undocumented immigrants arrested by US Border Patrol at Arizona border

DOUGLAS, Ariz. — Tucson sector agents from the US Border Patrol arrested 30 undocumented immigrants in a stolen truck early Monday morning.
Agents located the pickup truck and attempted an immigration stop. The driver fled on foot and left the truck in the driveway of a random house, officers said.
Thirty Mexican nationals were identified in the vehicle including women and children. They were expelled back to Mexico via Title 42 authority, officers said.
The truck was reported stolen out of the Phoenix area.