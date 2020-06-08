30 undocumented immigrants arrested by US Border Patrol at Arizona border

Thirty Mexican nationals were identified in the vehicle including women and children.

DOUGLAS, Ariz. — Tucson sector agents from the US Border Patrol arrested 30 undocumented immigrants in a stolen truck early Monday morning.

Agents located the pickup truck and attempted an immigration stop. The driver fled on foot and left the truck in the driveway of a random house, officers said.

Thirty Mexican nationals were identified in the vehicle including women and children. They were expelled back to Mexico via Title 42 authority, officers said.