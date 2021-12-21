VIDEO: Thieves pepper spray employees at Scottsdale boutique, steal $25k worth of designer handbags

The brazen robbery at a Scottsdale upscale resale store was captured on surveillance cameras. The suspects are still at large.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A brazen robbery at a Scottsdale upscale resale store was caught on camera.

The suspects can be seen stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of designer handbags and pepper-spraying two employees in the process.

It happened on Sunday at Urban Exchange near Scottsdale and Bell roads.

The owner of the store, Robi Eldred, was there when it happened and said the attack seemed targeted and the suspects knew where to go.

“They seemed to have gone right to the shelf. He knew to go behind the counter and go to that shelf. That was where all the Gucci bags were," Eldred said.

As the male suspect started grabbing the handbag, the female suspect pepper-sprayed Eldred and her employee.

“It was shocking because I didn’t know what was going on," Eldred said. “Instantly, I can’t see and my face started burning.”

The stunning attack marked the third time Urban Exchange was hit in less than a week.

The first incident happened last Monday. Two men are seen on camera taking $8,000 worth of handbags.

It happened again two days later.

“Three men came in. They were only able to get three bags that day," Eldred said. “I never thought it would happen here.”

After all three incidents, $25,000 worth of merchandise was taken. It has forced Eldred to take matters into her own hands. She's adopted a new policy and keeps her door locked. Customers are asked to call from the front of the store to be let inside to shop.

It was a difficult decision for Eldred to make during the busiest shopping season of the year.

“It’s hard to lock our doors right now," Eldred said.

Scottsdale PD is investigating all three incidents and looking at any connections between them. No arrests have been made.

“I’m really angry about the whole thing and I would like nothing more than for the thieves to get caught," Eldred said.

