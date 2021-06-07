Accused thief caught on camera stealing pool vacuum from Tempe home

Tempe police say the man has hit nine homes by stealing vacuums that could be resold for hundreds of dollars.

TEMPE, Ariz — Time after time, an accused thief followed the same pattern in the Valley.

He finds a house with a pool while walking down an alley. He jumps the fence and then takes the pool vacuum before running off.

One of the crimes was caught on camera and showed the entire process that took less than two minutes.

“Almost every home in the Valley has a pool right. So, there is tons of opportunity” Det. Natalie Barela with the Tempe Police Department said.

Barela said the suspect, a Caucasian male with long hair, facial hair a distinctive tattoo on his right forearm, has hit at least nine homes in about a mile area

“It’s north of the US 60. Between McClintock and Price corridor, just south of Broadway,” Barela said.

Barela said the pool vacuums can be resold for $200 to $500.

Those with information are asked to call the Tempe police department.

If you have a pool, police recommend taking note of the serial number to help recover it.

Up to Speed