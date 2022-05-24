Police: Two men kill victim after confronting him outside of their car

Phoenix police say two men confronted the deceased outside of their vehicle before shooting him early Tuesday morning.

PHOENIX — Two men were arrested Tuesday after they allegedly shot and killed a 27-year-old man they confronted outside their vehicle in central Phoenix.

At around 4:45 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department received a call of a possible car theft near 21st Street & Palm Lane.

According to early reports, a fight had broken out that quickly escalated into gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, later identified as Patrick Pierson, in a crashed vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Two men told police they discovered Pierson outside their car and confronted him. Police said Pierson then tried to drive away in his own vehicle, only to crash the car into the wall of a nearby freeway.

The two suspects are facing charges of second-degree murder.

Officers are still in the midst of investigating the death. At this time there is no further information on the people involved.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.