Texas murder suspect told police he killed his girlfriend in Arizona

Jason Thornburg, 41, told Fort Worth detectives that he was being "called to commit sacrifices," according to a warrant.

A man facing capital murder charges in Fort Worth, Texas allegedly told officers that he had killed his girlfriend in Arizona as a "sacrifice."

According to an arrest warrant for Jason Thornburg, 41, he was questioned following the discovery of human remains in a burning dumpster on Sept. 22.

During questioning, detectives learned that Thornburg had extensive knowledge of the bible and he told them that he was being "called to commit sacrifices."

In addition to three bodies found in the dumpster, Thornburg admitted to "sacrificing" another man in the Fort Worth area and his girlfriend in Arizona, documents say.

Fort Worth officials did not release the name of the girlfriend but said she is a Native American woman who was reported missing. The location of the alleged murder has not been released and there has not been an established timeline.

