Phoenix man had trash thrown on his car by teens driving dangerously. He shared the story online to prevent future harm

A Phoenix man says he was caught in the middle of the chaos that unfolded Sunday.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Weaving through traffic, trash being thrown at cars, and several close-call crashes is what a Phoenix man says he saw unfold right in front of him.

Robert Rattner says he was on his way home from the gym when he heard something hit his truck.

"I hear a thump on the side of the truck and obviously you hear that you turn your head," Rattner said.

He was driving west on Warner just above Interstate 10 when he saw what caused the thump.

"All of a sudden a car full of teenagers came swerving around me."

Speeding through the busy road Rattner says other drivers had to get out of the way.

"People had to hit their brakes and swerve," Rattner said.

He then saw two cars filled with what he said looked like teenagers hanging outside of their cars. Throwing trash at each other and random cars including his own.

He took a photo from his truck of the two cars while they were stopped at the light. Once it turned green, the careless situation became even more dangerous.

"When that light turns green and they took off they just swerved around everybody with everybody hanging out the window."

He claims he saw one of the alleged teens have to actually grab onto the car to not fall out.

The picture was posted on social media gaining hundreds of reactions. Rattner says he did it to bring attention to the situation and receive some possible justice.

"I just wanted to throw the picture out there so maybe their parents could see it," he said not wanting it to happen again.

"You get these kids that are totally out of control," Rattner said. "They are just going to do it again and someone is going to get hurt."

He also believes this could have turned into a road rage situation with another driver going after the two cars.

The past few years have not been good when it comes to road rage situations in Arizona. In 2021 there were 622 reported incidents. An increase of about 25% from the previous year according to a spokesperson with the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety. So far in 2022, the spokesperson says there have been more than 100 incidents.

