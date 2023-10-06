Have you seen this man? Tempe Police need your help finding crime suspect

Tempe Police say the man in the picture above is wanted in connection to crimes committed just east of ASU's Tempe Campus. Read more here

TEMPE, Ariz. — The search is on for a man accused of two early-morning crimes that took place less than a mile away from ASU's Tempe campus, according to Tempe Police.

At about 3:41 Friday morning, Tempe Police were called to a burglary at home near the intersection of South Gary Drive and East 8th Street, less than a mile east of ASU's Tempe Campus. Police say that the man pictured below allegedly broke into a home and sexually assaulted a person inside. Police said in a press release that they were not able to find out how the man broke into the home.

That suspect ran from the home before Tempe Police arrived. Police searched the area, but were unable to find the suspect.

If you know any information about this crime, you are asked to call Tempe Police at (480) 350-8311.

