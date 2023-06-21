Person dead, others injured after car shot multiple times in Tempe

Police said the shooting happened Tuesday evening near 48th Street and Baseline Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEMPE, Ariz. — One person is dead and others are injured after a late night shooting in Tempe, the city's police department said.

Officers were called to the scene near the intersection of 48th Street and Baseline Road Tuesday evening, police said. There, they found a vehicle had been hit by gunfire multiples times.

The vehicle's occupants were suffering from gunshot wounds, one of which died at the scene.

Police have yet to release the following information:

The amount of people inside the vehicle

Suspect information

Identities of the victims

Events leading up to the shooting

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.