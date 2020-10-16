Tempe police working to identify a suspect responsible for Circle K robberies

Sixteen Circle K gas stations have been stolen from between Sept. 5 and Oct. 12 by the same person, police say.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Tempe police are working to identify a man who is suspected of robbing 16 Circle K stores between early September and mid-October.

The suspect is a man between 25 and 30-years-old. He is between 5 feet, 9 inches and 6 feet tall with a medium build, police said.

In some incidents, the suspect is seen wearing a red hat with the word "SAVAGE" across the top. In others, he can be seen wearing a black hat and sunglasses, police said.

The suspect has robbed 16 Circle K stores between Sept. 5 and Oct. 12. He has walked behind store counters removing cigarettes and cash. He put the cigarettes into a khaki backpack with black trim, police said.

The suspect has been seen leaving in a light-colored sedan. Police said it could be a late 90s model Lexus LS400.