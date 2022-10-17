Police shoot person, search for other suspect in Tempe stolen vehicle investigation

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital with serious injury, the Tempe Police Department said.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A person is in the hospital and another is on the run after a police shooting late Sunday night, the Tempe Police Department said.

Officers stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Baseline Road and Priest Driver that was reported to be stolen when the driver of the vehicle fled on foot, the department said. The passenger in the vehicle then moved to the driver's seat and reportedly drove into police vehicles.

Police then fired their weapons at the vehicle, officers said. Police clarified at 6:15 a.m. that the driver sustained a "serious physical injury" from being shot, and not from the crash.

The suspect that fled the area has yet to be found, police said. Anyone with information is instructed to call Tempe police.

