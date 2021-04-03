Tempe police seek suspect in sexual assault of Arizona State University student

The attack happened near Lemon Street and Terrace Road by ASU's Tempe campus on Wednesday night.

TEMPE, Ariz. — An investigation is underway after an Arizona State University student was attacked and groped near the university's Tempe campus on Wednesday night.

The Tempe Police Department and Arizona State University Police Department are working together to identify a suspect.

Tempe police were called to the area of Lemon Street and Terrace Road around 7:30 p.m. The attack happened around 6:45 p.m.

A woman reported a man attacked her, police said. She told investigators she was walking in the area when she was pushed down to the ground from behind.

A man rolled her over and straddled her. The man groped her over and under her clothes while he was on top of her, police said.

The woman screamed and got the attention of others nearby. The man was spooked and ran off, police said.

The suspect is described as a white man, 20 to 30 years old, 6-foot-2 to 6-foot-4, with short hair. He was wearing a dark-colored tank top, blue jeans, a black face mask and a shoulder bag.

The suspect was last seen on foot running eastbound on Lemon Street and has not been found.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area with any information is asked to contact the Tempe Police Department at (480) 350-8311.

