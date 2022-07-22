Tempe police seek help locating assault suspect

The Tempe Police Department is looking for an aggravated assault suspect wanted in connection to an incident on July 5.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEMPE, Ariz. — An assault suspect is on the loose and the Tempe Police Department is asking the public to help locate him.

On July 5, a man reportedly committed aggravated assault at the Armed Services Career Center near Broadway Road and McClintock Drive in Tempe. According to officials from Tempe police, the man caused injury to the victim's neck with a knife.

Authorities describe the man as Hispanic, medium build, bald and with a mustache. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black t-shirts with gangsters on the front and "SLAM" across the back.

Anyone with information about the suspect involved in this incident is asked to call Tempe police at 480-350-8311.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone:

Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone. Stay up-to-date with all of the latest headlines.



On your streaming device:

Download 12News+ to your preferred streaming device. There are plenty of options available.

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media:

Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

12News on YouTube