TEMPE, Ariz. — Tempe police are looking for a man accused of sexually abusing a woman while she slept during a light rail ride, according to police.

Monday, a woman reported she was riding the light rail in Tempe and was sleeping. That's when a man put his hands down her pants and underwear.

Police say the suspect got off the light rail at Rural Road and University Drive. He was last seen walking east near Rural Road.

The man is described as Native American, 25 to 35 years old. He's between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall. He has a heavy build, black hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a black shirt and black pants the day of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311.

