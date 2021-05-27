Tempe police searching for suspect in underwear after shooting injures person

The suspect is described as a man in his early 20s with a heavy build and a blond patch of hair.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A search is on for a man apparently wearing only underwear after a shooting in Tempe on Thursday injured a person.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood on Don Carlos Avenue which is near McClintock Drive and Apache Boulevard around 11:30 a.m.

Police say one person was transported to a hospital with minor injuries and will recover.

The suspect is described as a man in his early 20s with a heavy build and a blond patch of hair. Police say he is shirtless and was last seen in black underwear.

The Tempe Police Department has multiple officers scouring the area and say the suspect is considered armed.

A DPS helicopter is also in the area to help locate the man.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.

