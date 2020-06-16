Man accused of sexually abusing woman at Tempe apartment complex still at-large, police say

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311.

PHOENIX — Authorities in Tempe are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man accused of sexually abusing a woman last month.

The Tempe Police Department said the man allegedly knocked on a door at an apartment complex near McClintock Drive and Apache Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. on May 24.

The man asked the woman for her phone number, police said.

When the woman refused, the man allegedly pushed the door open, entered the apartment and grabbed the woman's genitals while attempting to pull her clothes down.

The man then fled the apartment. It was not immediately known whether he fled on foot or in a car.

Police said a pool party was taking place in the complex prior to that incident.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or Middle Eastern male with dark complexion in his 20s, approximately 6 feet tall, heavy build, black hair and a slight accent.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a black logo, black athletic style shorts and grey/black basketball shorts.