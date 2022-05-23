Tempe PD: Man shoots, kills his wife because she 'startled him'

Police said Christopher Hoopes told dispatchers he woke up, was startled by his wife, and shot her.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A 36-year-old man said he fatally shot his wife after she startled him in the middle of the night, according to the Tempe Police Department.

Police said early Friday morning, officers were called to a home near College Avenue and Apache Boulevard for reports of a shooting.

Police said the caller, Christopher Hoopes, told dispatchers he woke up, was startled by his wife, and shot her.

When officers arrived on scene, they found 25-year-old Colleen Hoopes, who had been shot twice in her upper torso.

Police said Colleen Hoopes was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Christopher Hoopes was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and unlawful discharge of a weapon.

